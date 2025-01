ADVERTISEMENT

Lionsgate has extended its multiyear agreement with STARZ for the studio’s theatrical films, as the two prepare for a full separation.

Under the terms of the extended pact, STARZ will continue to have exclusive rights to Lionsgate’s theatrical films in the first pay-TV and SVOD windows, now on an accelerated basis closer to their initial theatrical release. STARZ will also continue to have an exclusive second window while adding a third exclusive window.

STARZ will have access to an expanded Lionsgate slate of nearly 20 theatrical titles a year. This covers the studio’s top brands and franchises, such as the third installment of Now You See Me, the next chapter of the blockbuster Hunger Games franchise, Michael and Ballerina.

“Movies are a critical part of our premium offering, and we’re pleased to extend our agreement with an accelerated window,” said Alison Hoffman, president of STARZ Networks. “Lionsgate’s movies perform incredibly well on our service, and we’re thrilled to offer subscribers their expanding slate of films.”

“This newly extended deal is an affirmation of the tremendous value of Lionsgate movies in the pay-television ecosystem,” added Lionsgate’s president of worldwide television distribution, Jim Packer. “It is a win-win for the studio and STARZ, unlocking significant incremental value for our slate by delivering our movies to STARZ closer to their initial theatrical release and giving them access to an expanded and growing roster of franchises and other major properties.”