Lionsgate is expanding the John Wick universe with the launch of the immersive John Wick Experience in Las Vegas.

The experience has been set up at AREA15, the world’s first purpose-built immersive entertainment district located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip. The ticketed attraction includes two themed bars and a retail shop. It is based on the billion-dollar John Wick motion picture franchise, which franchise director Chad Stahelski produces with Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee at Thunder Road Films. Stahelski and his team at 87Eleven Entertainment were creative collaborators on the experience, from design to special stunt work. To bring audiences into the world of Wick, Lionsgate and Stahelski worked closely with Egan Productions, the producer of the experience.

As guests step through the doors of the John Wick Experience, they find themselves in the fantastical underworld of John Wick, where they must navigate an all-new, high-stakes adventure. Each group of guests will be tasked with completing a mission that plays out in unique ways with characters, mythology and iconography inspired by the Wick universe.

“In the films, Chad Stahelski has created a complex, alternate reality with exquisite design, deep mythological influence and meticulous action,” said Jenefer Brown, executive VP and head of global products and experiences at Lionsgate. “The most important part of creating this experience was honoring that and making sure that our guests truly feel like they are part of the world of the films. The experience delivers wholeheartedly on that promise, and we are excited to share it with fans.”

“The John Wick Experience drops you into the sleek, sophisticated world of The Las Vegas Continental,” said Jason Egan of Egan Productions. “This is the ultimate destination for anyone seeking a unique and captivating Vegas experience and a must-visit for John Wick fans.”

Egan is also Lionsgate’s collaborator on two other Las Vegas attractions based on the studio’s beloved IP: The Official SAW Escape, which opened in 2018, and Escape Blair Witch, which opened in 2021.