Season three of Leverage: Redemption is coming to Prime Video next month, and the show’s success is but one example of the type of series Electric Entertainment is serving up to its genre-loving fans. The company, which boasts hits such as The Librarians and spin-off The Librarians: The Next Chapter, serves an ardent fan base across multiple touchpoints, including the ElectricNOW app and FAST channel and ElectricCon in-person convention. In October, Electric unveiled its very first slate of originals for ElectricNOW as part of its aim to super-serve fans with the type of content proving popular on the platform.

Dean Devlin, CEO, sits down with World Screen Weekly to talk about fandom and genre programming and the strategy around ElectricNOW and its new originals. He also talks about tapping into different funding models to get shows made and what plans are in the FAST space.