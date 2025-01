ADVERTISEMENT

Liz Wise Lyall has rejoined Lifetime as the senior VP of scripted programming and development.

Lyall will be responsible for leading the network’s movie production strategy and scripted co-productions, overseeing development and execution of original films while expanding strategic partnerships and acquisitions. During her initial stint at Lifetime, she began as a manager before being elevated to a director. Prior to rejoining Lifetime, Lyall spent over 14 years at The CW Network, most recently serving as senior VP, head of scripted programming.

Frontain Bryant, executive VP of programming for A&E, Lifetime and LMN, said, “Lifetime movies are iconic and a genre in of itself, so I could not be more thrilled to have Liz return with her deep understanding and knowledge of Lifetime movies.”

She added, “Liz’s energy, coupled with her experience in bringing teams together, will help drive further growth for our movie team.”