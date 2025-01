ADVERTISEMENT

Pluto TV has added the Revry Channel, featuring a selection of LGBTQ+ series and movies, to its FAST channel lineup.

From Revry, the first global LGBTQ+ digital TV network, the channel showcases content that honors the LGBTQ+ community through original series, programs and classic films from major studios. Revry provides over 25 FAST channels worldwide.

The Revry Channel on Pluto TV offers series such as King of Drag, hosted by Murray Hill; Unconventional, starring Kit Williamson; and the third season of Drag Latina. It also features sports programming from the International Vogue League, including Pride Ball and Halloween Ball.

“The launch of our enhanced FAST channel on Pluto TV marks a major milestone for queer culture,” said Damian Peliccione, co-founder and CEO of Revry. “Partnering with Pluto TV allows us to amplify the diverse voices of the queer community and share our unique, inclusive programming with an even broader audience.”

“Partnering with Revry to bring their channel to Pluto TV’s lineup is an incredible way to kick off 2025,” added Amy Kuessner, executive VP of programming at Pluto TV. “Pluto TV is dedicated to delivering diverse and inclusive content that resonates with audiences everywhere, and adding the Revry’s latest premium titles and originals ensures we are delivering on that promise.”