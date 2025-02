ADVERTISEMENT

The LGBTQ+ streaming entertainment provider Revry has appointed Daniel Schnider as head of business development and distribution partnerships.

Schnider most recently served as director of distribution and strategic partnerships at TelevisaUnivision, where he led partnerships for the Spanish-language streaming service ViX. He also co-launched and sold Pongalo, a streaming service acquired by ViX, and played a key role in the sale of ViX to Univision.

At Revry, Schnider will drive growth through innovative partnerships and expanded distribution for the platform, which reaches over 110 million households and devices.

“Daniel’s unparalleled experience and vision make him incredible in expanding distribution and forming strategic partnerships,” said Damian Pelliccione, co-founder and CEO of Revry. “His expertise aligns perfectly with Revry’s mission to amplify diverse voices and elevate our platform to even greater heights. I look forward to the impact he will make as we continue our journey toward reshaping the media landscape.”

“The team at Revry are brilliant minds, but also happen to be dear friends whom I grew up with in the streaming media business,” Schnider said. “I am honored to join them during this pivotal moment in Revry’s evolution. Revry’s commitment to empowering underrepresented voices aligns with my own passion for meaningful, inclusive storytelling. I look forward to building on the platform’s incredible success and delighting our audience across the globe.”