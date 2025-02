Who hasn’t heard of Yo soy Betty, la fea? Even if you didn’t catch the original broadcast on Colombia’s Canal RCN in 1999, the story is still widely recognized around the world. It was aired in nearly 180 countries, dubbed into more than 30 languages and adapted in almost 30 territories. Ana María Orozco starred in the original, and, 25 years later, has reprised her iconic role. Betty la fea, la historia continúa debuted on Prime Video last summer in over 240 countries and territories worldwide, and a second season has been ordered. Orozco talks to World Screen Weekly about stepping back into the role.

WS: How did you prepare to reprise the role of Betty Pinzón Solano?

OROZCO: We had about two years to prepare, during which we really thought about how this return would take shape—how the character would be today, how she would have evolved over the years and how her experiences would have changed her. We also rehearsed for about a month, aiming to make everything feel very organic, since the same amount of time had passed for us as actors. We couldn’t re-create the image from 25 years ago—it wasn’t possible or even the goal. Instead, we wanted to show the passage of time through the characters and ground them in the present.

WS: Prime Video has already announced that Betty la fea, la historia continúa will have a second season after breaking viewing records in Latin America. Do you have any ideas outlined for the upcoming season?

OROZCO: Yes, of course, but I can’t give any spoilers. The second season is already underway, and we are very excited. It’s going to be great.

WS: How else are you involved in the production?

OROZCO: I have a creative role in the production, supporting the process by offering suggestions, reviewing scripts and joining discussions about the work and storyline. While I’m not involved as a writer, I do propose ideas for the characters and help guide the process from a creative perspective.

WS: What has kept Betty relevant and allowed international audiences to identify with her story?

OROZCO: It’s a universal story that goes beyond our idiosyncrasies. It was made in Colombia with a unique sense of humor, and that is a key ingredient that has contributed to Betty’s success. The series also touches on human vulnerability, our deepest insecurities, the uncertainty of where we belong, all through [creator] Fernando Gaitán’s wonderful humor. It’s a timeless story because the same issues from the original narrative still exist. Times change, but the focus remains the same: Beyond external beauty, what matters is what is inside. So, that identification of people with the characters, not just with Betty but with all of them, combined with humor and a production that was very well done, with wonderful scripts, impeccable direction and a very talented cast, made Betty a success. But that success can’t be guaranteed; I believe it also depends on chance.

WS: I had the opportunity to interview Fernando Gaitán several times, and when I asked him if Betty was his favorite creation, he replied, “I can’t choose a favorite child, but Betty holds a special place in my heart.” Can you talk about your experience working with Fernando? How does this new story continue to honor his memory?

OROZCO: Fernando was amazing. He was also an incredible observer of society and behaviors, and he understood women very well. 25 years ago, he could grasp complex issues from the female perspective as well. He was very kind, generous, open and loved exchanging ideas with the actors. He was very present, almost like a showrunner today back then. He loved when we talked with him. I proposed a couple of things, scenes or ideas I had about the character, and he was always open and enjoyed it. Working with Fernando Gaitán was lovely; he was a great teacher as well.

WS: For many actors, returning to a role they portrayed a decade or two ago or more isn’t easy. What led you to return to the role of Betty? How much did the return of the original cast also influence this?

OROZCO: The fact that more than two decades had passed since the original series helped me a lot to think and say, “It’s worth returning because the story is still relevant. The years have passed, and it’s still present.” I also found it very interesting to meet the character after so many years. I wanted to see how Betty is at 50 and what has happened to her at such an interesting age for women. And, of course, this cast is key.

WS: During the year and a half that Yo soy Betty, la fea was on air, there was much talk about your phenomenal performance and the humanity you managed to bring to your character. At that time, what were your sources of inspiration?

OROZCO: When preparing a character, one draws from many things, but Fernando had a very well-conceived character from the start. Part of the acting work is rehearsing, testing and imagining. I like to try things, and for Betty, I drew inspiration from experiences I had in my childhood and things I observed. The idea of the voice and laugh being broken came from Fernando, so we rehearsed it, and it worked out. I’m also intuitive; I work a lot with images that come to my mind and visualized the look. I proposed it, and it came together like a puzzle. But the inspiration came from various places. You have to be open and dedicated to the experience. I was in very good hands. Mario Ribero (the director) is also very rigorous in his work and rehearsals. He had us read books, including Fyodor Dostoevsky, because he was very interested in the humility and modesty of his characters, so he thought that Betty should have that, which was very important for me. While Betty may have anger or moments of revenge against Armando, she is a woman with noble feelings; she doesn’t harbor resentment and can laugh at herself. I find her very free in that sense, very lovely.

WS: After deciding to return in Betty la fea, la historia continúa, how did you manage to maintain the essence of the character 25 years later?

OROZCO: The character is the character. She has a way of being, a shell, an imprint and a personality that can change with time and maturity, but in essence, the person is who they are. Betty is a character I know well; I portrayed her for a good amount of time, and it was relatively easy. Of course, the work and return are complex, but for me, it’s a familiar place, so I didn’t have to work to make her seem different because at my age, I’m portraying Betty as she is at this age, where I also add my own experiences. She is as she is, and we’re not going to imitate what we did before, nor the Betty she once was.

WS: What was it like to work with Jorge Enrique Abello and the rest of the cast again?

OROZCO: It was very nice and exciting because we had all the original actors. I’ve always had a lot of confidence in this project since we started. Even so, it was a great challenge to see how everything would unfold on set and to also give voice to this new Betty. It was a significant effort, but I’m happy to share with my colleagues, to see their changes and what each one brings. It’s a wonderful cast where we uplift each other. It was very enriching and inspiring.

WS: Throughout your career, you have also received awards. Has public recognition and their loyalty been the most important reward, the one that has marked you the most, or the one that has left you the most satisfied?

OROZCO: I hadn’t thought of it that way, but I see it as a gift. I’ve never worked for an award. Of course, receiving one excites you, but there haven’t been that many! Yes, it’s a wonderful gift, along with the love from the people. After so many years, it still moves me because I feel there’s something that connects people to the character or something that touches them very deeply. It’s a very genuine affection, and people express it in different ways. When they see me on the street, I receive pure love, and I’m very grateful for that.

WS: I live in New York, and at one point, Yo soy Betty, la fea was at the top of the viewing charts for several weeks on Netflix, which means that both original and new generations are still watching Betty’s story.

OROZCO: It’s incredible because there are new generations, with people of different ages watching Betty for the first time. They fall in love with her, the character, the story, and they get hooked. It’s a phenomenon; it’s truly been amazing.

WS: How would you describe the experience of working with Prime Video, the platform through which the series reached more than 240 countries and territories?

OROZCO: Honestly, it’s been a very pleasant experience working with Prime Video, even though I had previously worked with them on a series called Cochina envidia, which is also very funny. The truth is that they are impeccable in their work, meticulous, and they are aware of the entire creative process and the talent. It has truly been a great experience working with them.