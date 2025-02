ADVERTISEMENT

Tivify has added the BBC’s BBC Drama, Doctor Who and Top Gear channels to its FAST offering.

BBC Drama offers a range of British shows from BBC Studios’ catalog, including acclaimed series such as Misfits and romantic dramas such as Mistresses. It also houses special programming on holidays like International Women’s Day.

The Doctor Who channel is dedicated to the eponymous series, with all seasons available. On special dates, such as Christopher Eccleston’s birthday, special programming, such as episodes featuring the actor, will air.

Top Gear features episodes from the British program for car enthusiasts. Celebrities such as Ryan Reynolds, Tom Cruise and Usain Bolt make appearances, as do Formula 1 drivers Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher.

“The incorporation of BBC Drama, Doctor Who and Top Gear strengthens our commitment to providing our audience with more and better content every day,” said Rubèn Miró, TV product director at Tivify. “With the addition of these three channels, we continue to diversify Tivify’s offering with new productions across various genres, all bearing the BBC’s seal of quality.”

Kasia Jablonska, director of digital and on-demand for EMEA at BBC Studios, added, “We are delighted to be partnering with Tivify to give new audiences access to award-winning BBC shows. The expansion of our FAST channel brands is a testament to the quality of BBC Studios’ extensive content catalog. Our iconic brands are globally recognized and make the perfect box set to stream on-demand.”