Arrested Industries has launched Arrested Industries Talent, a division that will help identify and curate the best talent from smaller markets and expand their careers in the international marketplace.

Anthony Kimble, who currently manages his business between the U.S., the U.K. and South Africa, has launched the new division with a roster of British and South African talent, comprising four writer/directors and three actors.

The writer/directors signed are Christiaan Olwagen (Koek, Poppie Nongena, Recipes for Love and Murder, White Lies), Etienne Fourie (Tompoppie, Die Windpomp, Liewe Kersfeesvader, Tydelik Terminaal), Tina Gharavi (I Am Nasrine, African Queens: Cleopatra, Virginia Woolf’s Night and Day, The Fox) and Lyndon Chapman (Is the WiFi Good in Hell?).

The actors on the roster are Daniel Schultz (Upon the Edge, White Lies), Daniel Fox (Generation Kill, Strike Back, City on a Hill, Safe House, Eye in the Sky, Invasion), Sam Benjamin (Peaky Blinders, The Few, The War of the World, Doctor Who, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, The Pay Day).

“During the course of developing various projects and especially while spending some time in South Africa, I have been lucky enough to meet some really extraordinary talent, people that I felt needed to have their voice heard or be seen on a much wider stage,” Kimble said. “Territories like South Africa are producing some incredible films and television series, but until they travel more widely, their talented writers and actors are unlikely to get the spotlight they deserve. And that’s where Arrested Industries Talent comes in. Sometimes, we will be fostering exciting new talent, but more frequently, we will be taking proven talent from one territory and helping them to become recognized in the U.S. and internationally.”