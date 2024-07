ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Video has renewed the Colombian series Betty la fea, La Historia Continúa for a second season.

From Estudios RCN, the series is a sequel to Yo soy Betty, la fea, which aired from 1999 to 2001. It reintroduces a majority of the original cast, as they face numerous personal and professional challenges in the modern day.

Season one debuted on July 19 and has already broken a new global record for the largest global viewership for a Latin American title in Prime Video history. It has also become the most-watched series or movie of all time on Prime Video in Colombia.

“The phenomenal success of Betty la fea, La Historia Continúa underscores Prime Video’s commitment to sharing iconic local stories of exceptional quality from the region that deeply resonate with our customers around the world,” said Paulo Koelle, head of Prime Video Latin America. “Prime Video’s strategy in Latin America has been to focus on what truly matters, taking calculated risks to bring our customers all the content they crave in one destination, and we can’t wait to bring Betty back for another season.”

“Continuing the story of Betty la fea without the masterful pen of Fernando Gaitán was an enormous challenge,” commented Javiera Balmaceda, head of local originals for Latin America, Canada, Australia and New Zealand at Amazon Studios. “However, Amazon Studios and Estudios RCN united in a determined search for the right voices, and together with both original and new talent, we crafted a story that retains the original DNA while being modern, fresh and brimming with nostalgia. We are thrilled with the phenomenal success of this first season and eagerly look forward to delighting our audience with an even more exciting second season.”