Viacom18’s Hindi FAST channel DesiPlay TV has launched on Pluto TV in the U.K., Ireland, Italy, Switzerland, Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

The channel is available in Hindi with English subtitles. It offers a curated selection of Hindi television shows and Bollywood blockbusters. DesiPlay TV has already rolled out in Canada, the U.S. and the Middle East.

In addition to Pluto TV, DesiPlay TV is now available on platforms such as Sling, Plex, Shahid, MyCo and YuppTV.

“We are excited to bring DesiPlay TV to Pluto TV’s viewers in the U.K., Ireland, Italy, Switzerland and Nordic countries,” said Govind Shahi, executive VP and head of international business at IndiaCast Media. “The strong performance of the channel in Canada, the U.S. and the Middle East demonstrates the immense appetite for Indian content among the global audiences that inherently appreciate and enjoy Indian content. In our consistent efforts to take good content to our audiences, we have seen considerable success with DesiPlay TV, and in that, our collaboration with Pluto has been very instrumental. With this launch, we are opening up a new avenue for audiences and hoping to entertain and associate with global audiences and not only South Asians. This is truly in line with our intent of taking India to the world.”