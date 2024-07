ADVERTISEMENT

Pluto TV has unveiled an exclusive WOW—Women of Wrestling channel, which will house content from the all-female sports entertainment property.

This includes seasons one and two of WOW—Women of Wrestling, as well as The Origin of WOW—Women of Wrestling and My Road to WOW—The Secrets of the Superheroes. It will also feature season three of WOW—Women of Wrestling, following the season’s launch in syndication on September 14.

The WOW—Women of Wrestling property is co-owned and co-founded by sports executive Jeanie Buss and David McLane, who is also the founder of the original GLOW: Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. WOW plays out at live events and in weekly syndication across the U.S. on VICE TV and internationally in Australia, Canada, Germany, India and other Asian territories.

The WOW—Women of Wrestling series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.