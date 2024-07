ADVERTISEMENT

MBC Group’s Shahid streaming service has sealed a deal to bring ten FAST channels to Samsung TV Plus in the region.

The pact marks the first time Shahid’s FAST channels will be available on a third-party platform. The partnership kicks off with rollouts in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt.

Natasha Matos-Hemingway, chief commercial and marketing officer at Shahid, commented: “Our goal remains to provide the finest premium Arabic entertainment to both local and global audiences. By collaborating with Samsung TV Plus, we can now share our compelling stories with an even wider audience.”

Alex Hole, senior VP and general manager for Samsung TV Services in Europe and MENA, added: “By bringing Samsung TV Plus to the MENA region, we are excited to provide our users with a diverse array of high-quality content, all without the need for subscriptions or additional fees. This expansion, bolstered by our collaboration with Shahid, ensures enjoyment of the most popular regional shows on Samsung TV Plus and enhancing their entertainment experience.”