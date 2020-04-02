StarzPlay Joins Roku in U.K., Mexico

ADVERTISEMENT

Continuing to build out its footprint, StarzPlay is now available on Roku streaming players and Roku TV models in the U.K. and Mexico.

With StarzPlay, Roku users can access an exclusive lineup of programming that includes Starz original series The Spanish Princess and the upcoming series Power Book II: Ghost, starring Mary J. Blige. It also features curated content such as the Castle Rock psychological horror series from Stephen King and J.J. Abrams, the award-winning dramedy Ramy and The Act, starring Patricia Arquette and Joey King, along with a movie library featuring thousands of titles.

“Television viewers around the world continue to look for new ways to access premium content and this partnership ensures thousands of hours of exclusive StarzPlay content is available to Roku users in Mexico and the U.K.,” said Superna Kalle, executive VP of international digital networks for Starz. “We look forward to delivering StarzPlay’s vast library of compelling series and films and a great user experience to an expanded customer base.”

”Starz is a popular entertainment destination on the Roku platform in the U.S. and we are excited to bring their premium content to Roku users in U.K. and Mexico through its international streaming service,” said Yulia Poltorak, director of content distribution at Roku. “StarzPlay is a great destination for consumers for watching popular movies and original productions such as Spartacus and The Spanish Princess.”