Conviva: Streaming Surged in March

Streaming globally was up by more than 20 percent in March amid stay-at-home measures, according to Conviva.

Per the report, Streaming in the Time of Coronavirus, streaming skyrocketed in March compared to the two weeks prior. The data also indicates that prime time has shifted earlier with viewing taking place throughout the day; daytime viewing was up by almost 40 percent. Local news is driving viewing gains in the U.S., particularly on Facebook, and engagements on social media surged.

Conviva analyzed a 21-day period, from March 3 to March 23, comparing the last seven days ending March 23 to two weeks prior.

“As strict social distancing guidelines are rolled out around the world and over a quarter of the globe is under quarantine, streaming has become a welcome digital distraction for many,” the report says. “The medium offers entertainment, education, and information, and can provide a much-needed escape to another time and place.

“The tragic health crisis playing out around the globe has led streaming viewing time to skyrocket worldwide, and has also altered when viewers consume content, as homebound watchers stream news, shows, and movies throughout the day.”

Globally, streaming was up 20.7 percent. Africa was up 32.8 percent, the Americas up by 26.6 percent and Oceania viewing increased by 26.4 percent. Europe showed a modest gain of just 2.2 percent. Meanwhile, Asia, generally a mobile-first market, saw streaming slip by 10 percent.

“Television has long been a way to connect—a plugged-in friend when one might otherwise feel disconnected. In these dire times, we’ve seen many turning to their old friend in new ways,” Conviva says. “Staying home means tuning in—to get informed, pass the time, and stay connected.

“In the best of times, streaming and social media add value to our daily lives. In this moment, the choice of information or distraction is a welcome one. But either is the correct choice for those of us following the moral imperative to stay home.”