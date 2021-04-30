Streaming Spiked in Q1

ADVERTISEMENT

Streaming viewing time globally rose by 36 percent in the first quarter of this year, Conviva says in its latest State of Streaming report, with significant gains in South America, Africa and Europe.

North American streaming was up 18 percent year-on-year in Q1, while South America spiked by 240 percent, Africa by almost 150 percent and Europe by 122 percent. The report also saw significant gains in usage of “big screens”—connected TV devices, smart TVs and gaming consoles—which took 73 percent of global viewing time.

“In every region in the world, streaming viewership is growing, representing a global shift in the way people consume content,” said Bill Demas, CEO of Conviva. “This rapidly expanding international audience has created an enormous opportunity for content developers, device manufacturers and advertisers to engage new audiences as the brands and publishers who understand exactly how, when and where people are streaming, will inevitably triumph.”