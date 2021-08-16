Conviva: Streamers Retained Pandemic Gains in Q2

ADVERTISEMENT

Streaming time across the globe was up 13 percent in the second quarter of this year compared to the same period in 2020, according to new data from Conviva.

“When streaming skyrocketed last year, many surmised that the global upswing was due to the Covid-19 pandemic temporarily altering viewing and social media behaviors,” Conviva says in its Q2 State of Streaming report. “While viewing habits certainly changed, those temporary spikes have turned out to be not so temporary. The pandemic has spurred a tipping point in streaming that shows no signs of reversal.”

“Streaming media isn’t going away, it’s not slowing down, it’s only growing,” the report continues. “Its dominance is forcing digital businesses to reevaluate how they create content, market to consumers, advertise and invest in providing great viewer experiences.”

In Q2, the biggest gains were seen in June, led by South America and Africa, which had triple-digit growth in viewing time. Overall in Q2, the biggest gain in viewing time was in South America, at 192 percent, followed by Africa at 79 percent, Oceania at 58 percent, Asia at 43 percent and Europe at 19 percent, with North American viewing rising just 2 percent. Indeed, viewing time actually slipped in North America in April.

Conviva also highlights the streaming shows with the most cross-platform engagements on social media, with Grey’s Anatomy on Hulu topping the list in Q2, followed by Elite on Netflix, Friends on HBO Max, Loki on Disney+ and Saturday Night Live on Peacock.

“As the global streaming industry grows and competition becomes even more intense, consumer expectations for a superior streaming experience—premium content, consistent performance and high-quality ad creative—will only continue to rise,” said Keith Zubchevich, CEO of Conviva. “The publishers and advertisers that can meet or exceed these expectations will be rewarded with continued growth; however, failing to address any aspect of the viewing experience could spell disaster.”