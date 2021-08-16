Keshet & Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in VOD Deal

ADVERTISEMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has signed its first international VOD agreement, inking a deal with Israel’s Keshet Broadcasting.

Keshet plans to launch a combined AVOD/SVOD service offering in Israel that will feature content from Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s library. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will be the exclusive provider of AVOD content to Keshet outside of Israel.

“Keshet is the perfect partner for our first international VOD venture,” said William J. Rouhana Jr, CEO of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “We offer a vast library of content that networks cannot easily find elsewhere; we offer strong technical and operational expertise; and we also have proven brands, which we expect to deploy in international markets in the future. Keshet has significant market share with extensive viewership to market our content, and they also have a highly skilled sales force in place that will be able to effectively sell ads. They fit the exact profile of the broadcasting partners that we hope to be partnering with around the world.”

“We have watched Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment systematically build its AVOD service in the United States, and we reached out to them as we are planning our VOD service,” said Avi Nir, CEO of Keshet Broadcasting. “Their extensive film and television library and expertise in the VOD space made them the perfect partner for us. We look forward to building a major VOD service in Israel with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s help.”