New Studio Complex Set for Sydney

Lakeside Studio and Penrith Lakes Development Corporation are developing a new ten-soundstage international studio in Western Sydney.

The new Lakeside Studio complex is being built to accommodate the needs of film and television producers. It will run over 96 acres and will eventually feature ten different soundstages, including one with an area of 48,000 square feet. The venture will be led by James M. Vernon as managing director, with his daughter and fellow producer Kristy Vernon as director of studio operations. Wayne Duband, formerly with Warner Bros. International, will serve as international studio consultant.

“As streaming platforms race to produce original content, surging demand for studio soundstage space has created a worldwide shortage of studio facilities,” James Vernon noted. “Featuring extensive purpose-built digital production facilities, Lakeside Studio is set to become a new powerhouse of creative production to attract international film and television productions and deliver a world-class studio environment.”

Duband added, “Australia’s film industry is thriving and over the last decade has developed a global industry reputation with a slate of productions that have had an overwhelmingly positive shooting experience. This was further fueled by the way the country handled the global pandemic with an unprecedented boom in both local and international film production. Combined with financial incentives, a wealth of talent, a range of locations, Lakeside Studio will be perfectly positioned to meet the demand.”

Kristy Vernon noted, “Sydney is home to some of the best creative talent anywhere in the world, so every effort will be made to nurture, harness and promote the emerging writers, directors and producers, but in particular provide the industry’s future top-line crew personnel by way of traineeships via the establishment of the Lakeside Studio Film Academy.”