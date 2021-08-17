Wyatt Cenac Pacts with Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios

ADVERTISEMENT

Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) and Cartoon Network Studios (CNS) have set an exclusive, multiyear cross-studio overall deal with Emmy Award-winning producer, writer and performer Wyatt Cenac.

Under the new deal, Cenac will develop and produce original animated programming at WBA and CNS for a variety of audiences across all WarnerMedia platforms, as well as external outlets and services. Cenac currently has an animated long-form movie and an adult animated series in development at the studios.

The deal allows for maximum creative flexibility to develop original material and access to the character and franchise libraries at WBA and CNS. This marks a return to the animated medium as a producer for Cenac, who began his career writing for four seasons on King of the Hill, beginning in 2002.

Cenac’s deal is the second overall cross-studio deal at WBA and CNS. The first was with Looney Tunes Cartoons’ executive producer and showrunner Pete Browngardt.

Sam Register, president of WBA and CNS, said: “It is a huge win to have someone as funny, insightful and unique as Wyatt join us at the studios. His creative voice further expands the variety of stories we can tell, and I look forward to a great partnership.”

Cenac commented: “All that time I spent watching cartoons instead of doing my homework is finally starting to pay off. Thank goodness (and I suppose WBA, too).”