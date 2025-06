ADVERTISEMENT

Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe (HBSE) and Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) have unveiled new adult animated series, including a Supermarionation show and a new DC Studios program.

HBSE has begun development on Hit Squad, an adult animated series inspired by the work of British producer Gerry Anderson. It is being developed in close partnership with Anderson Entertainment, led by Gerry’s son, Jamie Anderson.

Hit Squad will take place in 1990s London and follow an international team of talented spies as they battle the world of hidden foes and dangerous villains. It will be a full puppet show in the style of Supermarionation.

It is being produced by Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, Warner Bros. Animation, Mr Morris Productions and Anderson Entertainment. Darren Walsh is directing.

WBA and DC Studios, meanwhile, are working together on Mister Miracle, based on DC’s Eisner Award-winning 12-issue comic book series from Tom King and Mitch Gerads.

Mister Miracle centers on Scott Free, known as Mister Miracle, who is the greatest escape artist who ever lived. However, soon something goes horribly wrong and his perfect life with his warrior wife on Earth is put into jeopardy. With war raging between their home worlds, Scott’s cruel adoptive father seems to finally capture the Anti-Life Equation. Only Mister Miracle can stop the slaughter and restore peace.

Mister Miracle marks the second adult animated series from Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios following Creature Commandos.