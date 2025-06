ADVERTISEMENT

Warner Bros. Japan’s Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League, a sequel to the 2018 anime film Batman Ninja, is set to debut exclusively on Max on July 3.

The new feature sees Batman return to feudal-era Japan to face off against a mysterious new threat—the Yakuza League, formed from the warped remnants of his greatest allies. He arrives to find a world where the Yakuza war with each other and brutality reigns.

Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League is directed by Jumpei Mizusaki and Shinji Takagi and written by Kazuki Nakashima. The character designs are by Takashi Okazaki. The music comes from Yugo Kanno. Koichi Yamadera lends his voice to the lead character again.

The film is a Warner Bros. Japan production in collaboration with Kamikaze Douga.