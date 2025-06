ADVERTISEMENT

Fremantle will bring 19 new FAST channels to Samsung TV Plus across the U.K., Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics.

Family Feud Steve Harvey and Escape to the Country are now accessible in the U.K., Nordics, the Netherlands and Ireland. Dutch and Nordic viewers can view the dedicated Project Runway channel. This summer, the Jamie Oliver Channel lands in the Nordics.

Laura Florence, senior VP of global channels at Fremantle, said: “This is a very exciting step in the continued global expansion of our global channels unit. We are thrilled to announce this new deal with Samsung TV Plus, who will provide a great home for our channels in these territories. Eire is a brand-new territory for our FAST channels, so we are incredibly pleased to be kicking off our partnership with Samsung TV Plus into Eire, and we look forward to continuing to evolve our FAST offering across the U.K. and Europe, and to share our much-loved IP for audiences across the globe.”

Gus Grimaldi, head of Samsung TV Plus EMEA, said: “Fremantle is home to beloved content from all over the world and this launch marks an important milestone in our partnership with them. We’re thrilled to be offering 19 new FAST channels to Samsung TV Plus users across the U.K., Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics, including content which is crossing the Atlantic for the very first time.”