ProSiebenSat.1 is partnering with Comcast-owned FreeWheel to deliver new advertising solutions across Europe.

“The additional partnership with FreeWheel will enable international cross-media advertising campaigns in TV, streaming and digital in the future,” said Markus Messerer, chief commercial officer at ProSiebenSat.1. “We are thus meeting the central demands for technological harmonization and international scalability of advertising campaigns. The foundation is formed by FreeWheel’s advertising technologies on the one hand and, in particular, by the cutting-edge Media Manager for programmatic booking of TV by ProSiebenSat.1. As a company, we stand for strong partnerships in the technology sector, for exampl,e our partnership with RTL for the German-speaking region.”

“We are excited to evolve our long-standing partnership with ProSiebenSat.1 to power their linear addressable and CTV ad monetization with our ad-decisioning and programmatic solutions,” said Thomas Bremond, managing director of advertising, international, at Comcast. “As innovative leaders in our respective fields, we have worked collectively to develop a solution for European broadcasters to equip them for the transition of the legacy linear business into a digitally convergent future. By fully deploying FreeWheel’s Streaming Hub, this unique solution will enable buyers to access and transact via a DSP, on a vast inventory pool combining CTV and linear TV inventories. At FreeWeel, and within the wider Comcast Advertising group, our goal is to simplify the world of multiscreen TV advertising, and this partnership further strengthens our commitment to doing so,” s

With FreeWheel, ProSiebenSat.1 is driving the international rollout of the Media Manager from ProSiebenSat.1’s subsidiary Virtual Minds, delivering programmatically bookable advertising inventories of ProSiebenSat.1’s linear TV channels, Joyn, and CTV and online video offerings.