ADVERTISEMENT

A new report from Nielsen highlights the growth drivers in the global sports sponsorship business, with soccer identified as a key opportunity in the run-up to the FIFA World Cup next year.

Some 67 percent of global football fans find sponsoring brands more appealing than the general population (54 percent), especially in the U.S. Nielsen says that American soccer fans are significantly more receptive to brand sponsorship than fans of other sports, second only to Brazil. With the World Cup taking place across North America next year, the U.S. is on track for significant gains, driven by younger audiences.

The report also highlights surging interest in women’s sports, especially in key international markets like India, China, the U.K. and Germany, as well as in the U.S. Per Nielsen, women now form a larger share of fans for both women’s and men’s sports. “This expanding, receptive female fanbase underscores that supporting women’s sports is not merely a social gesture but a compelling business imperative, offering brands access to new consumer segments—as evidenced by luxury brands like Coach entering the WNBA sponsorship space, leveraging high purchase intent among women’s sports fans,” Nielsen said.

Sports also allow brands to reach diverse audiences, with older fans now embracing sports and streaming while new formats are engaging younger audiences and bringing them to linear.

“The global sports industry is experiencing an exhilarating evolution, as live sports continue to grow and extend into all parts of media,” said Jon Stainer, global general manager at Nielsen Sports. “At Nielsen, we are uniquely positioned to deliver the most important insights for broadcasters, brands and organizations interested in connecting with fans. The data in our 2025 Global Sports Report illuminates precisely the opportunities that exist for these partners as the worldwide appeal of live sport, especially with major, worldwide sporting events on the horizon, gains even more momentum.”