Max Orders More Harley Quinn

Max has ordered a fifth season of its original adult animated series Harley Quinn.

Season four saw Harley Quinn strike out on her own after a breakup with The Joker. With help from Poison Ivy and other DC castoffs, Quinn attempted to work her way into the Legion of Doom before an identity crisis sent her on a larger quest to find her true place in Gotham City.

The series is produced by Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, Lorey Stories and Yes, Norman Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Animation. The voice cast includes Kaley Cuoco, Alan Tudyk, Lake Bell and more.

The renewal comes after Max’s recent announcement that a new Harley Quinn animated spin-off series, Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, will be debuting in 2024.

Suzanna Makkos, executive VP of original comedy and adult animation for Max and Adult Swim, said: “The talented Harley Quinn team has once again succeeded in delivering a season that builds on everything that has come before while still feeling fresh and inventive. They continue to provide hilarious, heartwarming and deranged stories with our lovable group of DC misfits, and we couldn’t be more excited for the fans to see what they’ve accomplished in season five.”

Peter Girardi, executive VP of alternative programming at Warner Bros. Animation, commented: “Harley Quinn has raised the comedic crowbar with every new season. We’re excited to continue this partnership with Max and take our biggest swing yet for season five.”

Executive producers Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker and Dean Lorey added: “We’re thrilled that the news of Harley and Ivy’s continuing misadventures is finally out and we can stop telling people in secret. We must have handed out at least 3,000 NDAs by now. It was a big waste of paper.”