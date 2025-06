ADVERTISEMENT

Actors-turned-creators Jovanna Burke (Supernatural) and Chelsea Hobbs (Lords of Dogtown) have launched the Vancouver-based production company Grand Boulevard Entertainment.

The company is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices. The first project from Grand Boulevard will be Creative Sisterhood Podcast, launching this summer. The podcast spotlights female creatives who are reinventing themselves and forging their own paths in film and TV.

Projects in development and preproduction include Puck Bunnies, a mockumentary about hockey moms, and The Sandwich Generation, a comedy about parenting. Grand Boulevard also has a yet-to-be announced series heading to camera this summer, as well as a scripted comedy, procedural drama and scripted series for teens in active development.

The company’s short film Palindrome is currently on the festival circuit.

“As a woman of Hispanic descent and as a woman period, my personal experiences navigating an industry with limited roles for women like herself fuels our mission at Grand Boulevard to create authentic, diverse stories both in front of and behind the camera and make opportunities for other women creatives like ourselves,” Burke said.

Hobbs added, “This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for us. With this launch, we are deepening our commitment to bold, inclusive storytelling through our work. The power of presence, authenticity and building spaces—both literal and metaphorical—where all stories belong is key to our mission.”