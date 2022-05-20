Conviva: Double-Digit Streaming Growth Reported Worldwide

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the latest State of Streaming report from Conviva for Q1 2022, global streaming grew 10 percent globally, including continued growth in mature markets like North America (5 percent) and Europe (9 percent).

Africa, Oceania and South America had strong double-digit growth, led by Africa up 55 percent. But it was Asia—excluding China, so a smaller base compared to the rest of the regions—that showed astounding growth, up 172 percent.

The report found “big screens” (which includes connected TVs, smart TVs and gaming consoles) continue to be the streaming device of choice, responsible for 77 percent of all streamed minutes globally in Q1 2022. Smart TV viewing time grew by 34 percent while desktops and gaming consoles declined by 15 percent. Connected TV device viewing slightly declined again this quarter, down 1 percent. Within connected TV, Roku maintained the largest share of viewing time (31 percent) with Amazon Fire coming in second (16 percent).

Streaming advertising has bounced back nicely, according to Conviva. Ad impressions were up 18 percent and ad attempts were up 14 percent, thanks mostly to Q1 sporting events like March Madness, the Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics.

“Despite recent news of Netflix’s subscriber contraction, streaming continues to grow worldwide, encompassing an ever-growing stable of platforms offering unique and original content,” said Keith Zubchevich, president and CEO of Conviva. “In mature markets like the U.S. and Europe, viewers are upscreening from small devices to smart TVs, setting the foundation for streaming to overtake linear TV on the big screen.”