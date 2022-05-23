Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Digital TV Research: OTT Revenues to Grow by $89 Billion

Kristin Brzoznowski


Global revenues from OTT TV episodes and movies are forecast to increase from $135 billion in 2021 to reach $224 billion in 2027, according to Digital TV Research.

About $21 billion will be added in 2022 alone, the firm predicts.

SVOD revenues are expected to increase by $48 billion between 2021 and 2027 to total $136 billion. AVOD revenues are projected to increase by $37 billion between 2021 and 2027 to reach $70 billion.

Of the 138 countries covered, the top five will command 65 percent of global OTT revenues by 2027. OTT revenues will exceed $1 billion in 25 countries by 2027, up from 17 countries in 2021.

Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research, said: “The U.S. will command 45 percent of global revenues by 2027. We forecast that U.S. revenues will climb by $45 billion between 2021 and 2027 to reach $106 billion.”











