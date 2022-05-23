TV Movies Screenings Festival: American Cinema International (ACI)

ADVERTISEMENT

American Cinema International (ACI), which has been serving the needs of film buyers for more than two decades with its multi-genre slate, is showcasing Finding Love in San Antonio in the TV Movies Screenings Festival.

“Experience the unique Latin culture, cuisine and love of San Antonio,” says Chevonne O’Shaughnessy, president and co-founder of the company, of the romance drama. “Travel with Adela back to her roots and fall in love all over again with family and tradition.”

Plus One at an Amish Wedding, meanwhile, takes viewers into Amish Country in Pennsylvania. “Following the incredible success American Cinema International has had with Love Finds You in Sugarcreek and more recently From the Heart, ACI Inspires brings you a new Amish romance with April and Jesse,” O’Shaughnessy says.