TV Movies Screening Festival: Newen Connect

Newen Connect is touting three films commissioned out of Europe in the TV Movies Screenings Festival, including the period piece Emma Bovary, a France 2 commission.

Leona Connell, executive VP of distribution, says the film is a “romantic adaptation of Gustave Flaubert’s classic, exploring the heroine’s state of mind and her emotions. A beautiful yet dramatic human story, modernizing the original story to reach a wider audience while being rooted in actuality by questioning women’s social status.”

Made for TF1, En Garde is “a touching movie about women who become friends while going through a therapeutic workshop based on fencing,” Connell says. The film is directed by the French actress Alexandra Lamy and stars Mélanie Doutey, Claudia Tagbo and Chloé Jouannet.

Fourniret–The Showdown is “an intense psychological thriller following one of the greatest police investigations—to bring down Michel Fourniret and discover the truth behind all his secrets,” Connell says. “A hit on TF1 with 5.3 million viewers and 26.3 percent share of the marketing target.”