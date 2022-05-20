TV Movies Screenings Festival: Nicely Entertainment

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicely Entertainment’s ever-expanding lineup of movies includes Old Flames Never Die, a thriller starring Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe, Rich Paul and Lou Ferrigno Jr. featured in the TV Movies Screenings Festival.

“If you’ve ever found yourself wondering what could have been with the ‘one that got away,’ this thrilling tale of obsession is sure to scare you back to reality—old flames may be better left untouched,” says Vanessa Shapiro, the company’s CEO.

There’s also the true story-inspired Adeline, which Shapiro describes as a “heartwarming and authentic story sure to be enjoyed by the whole family.”