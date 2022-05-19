TV Movies Screenings Festival Spotlight: Incendo

ADVERTISEMENT

Incendo continues to provide the global market with romantic comedies, showcasing two in the TV Movies Screenings Festival: When Love Blooms and Written in the Stars.

When Love Blooms “captures a rare tale of unexpected love, the importance of family and challenging oneself to find new passions in life, all set against a breathtaking floral backdrop and the world of competitive flower arranging,” says Gavin Reardon, international sales and co-productions.

Written in the Stars, meanwhile, was “filmed in stunning locations across New Zealand [and] encompasses a unique love story and setting while staying true to the core of a classic rom-com.”