MTV Entertainment Studios Reveals Expansive 2022-23 Lineup

MTV Entertainment Studios has unveiled its 2022-23 lineup, which features more than 90 new and returning series across Paramount Media Networks and Paramount+.

On MTV, new series to debut during the next broadcast season are Buckhead Shore, Dating at Sea (w.t.), Love at First Lie: Who’s A Couple And Who’s A Con, Jersey Shore 2.0 (w.t.), Power Game (w.t.), The Surreal Life and Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (w.t.).

Meanwhile, series such as The Challenge, MTV’s Catfish: The TV Show, Cribs, Deliciousness, Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship!, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Messyness, Siesta Key, Teen Mom Young & Pregnant, Teen Mom Girls Night In and Teen Mom: Family Reunion will be returning.

VH1 will see the new titles Hall of Love: The Ultimate Dating Experience, Shaunie & Keion’s Wedding Special (w.t.) and VH1’s Unfaithful: Caught in The Act air alongside returning hits Basketball Wives, Black Ink Crew Chicago, Black Ink Crew Compton, Black Ink Crew New York, VH1’s Couples Retreat, Infamy: When Fame Turns Deadly, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Love & Hip Hop: Girls Night In, Love & Hip Hop: Miami, My True Crime Story and Wild ‘N Out.

On Comedy Central, new animated shows DIGMAN!, Jodie and Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News are part of the lineup, as well as the new live-action Inside Amy Schumer and the unscripted The New Kings & Queens of Comedy. The lineup also includes the movie Out of Office (w.t.). Returning series are Awkwafina is Nora From Queens, Crank Yankers, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne tha God and South Park.

Paramount Network will debut a new season of Yellowstone, accompanied by four new series: 6666, American Tragedy: The Waco Trials (w.t.), Black Wall Street and George & Tammy.

Smithsonian Channel’s brand-new art series The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist will join its lineup of returning shows, including Air Disasters, Air Warriors, Combat Ships, How Did They Build That?, Ice Airport Alaska and Mighty Cruise Ships.

CMT’s lineup includes season two of CMT Campfire Sessions and the debut of CMT Crossroads: Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton.

Paramount+, meanwhile, has a slew of new titles such as 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, 1932 (w.t.), Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, Beavis and Butt-Head, Inside Amy Schumer, Land Man, Lioness, Teen Wolf The Movie, Tulsa King and Wolf Pack. New unscripted series in its lineup are All Star Shore, The Challenge: World Championship (w.t.) and Ink Master. The Challenge: All Stars, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, Mayor of Kingstown and Queen of the Universe will return on the streamer.

“We are honored to be working with some of the biggest movie stars in the world, including Jessica Chastain, Harrison Ford, David Oyelowo, Helen Mirren, Jeremy Renner, Sylvester Stallone and Michael Shannon, behind the camera with some of the most groundbreaking and innovative creators such as Mike Judge, Taylor Sheridan, Nicole Kidman, Angela Bassett, Courtney B. Vance and Matt and Trey to name just a few, as we build new worlds and compelling characters while expanding our number one hit franchises,” said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios.

Nina L. Diaz, president of content and chief creative officer at MTV Entertainment Studios & Unscripted Entertainment/Adult Animation at Paramount+, added, “Our robust slate filled with powerhouse franchises and exciting new projects leans into MTVE’s legacy of storytelling that celebrates authentic voices from icons to up-and-comers, drives culture and makes it pop with audiences around the world.”