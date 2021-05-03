fuboTV Unveils Branded Content Studio, New Originals

ADVERTISEMENT

fuboTV has announced that it is launching a branded content studio, as well as its slate of new and returning shows.

Through the new studio, advertisers can collaborate with fuboTV’s creative team to create custom branded content to air on Fubo Sports Network. Working with fuboTV, advertising partners have a selection of creative options to choose from, including short- and long-form custom brand content and original integrations featuring Fubo Sports Network talent. The launch comes as fuboTV and Fubo Sports Network are gearing up to exclusively stream the Qatar World Cup 2022 Qualifying matches of South American Football Confederation beginning next month.

To bolster its Qatar World Cup 2022 Qualifiers coverage, fuboTV will produce original programming, including pre-game, half-time and post-match shows that will air throughout the season. fuboTV has signed soccer legends Pablo Zabaleta and Melissa Ortiz as hosts.

New original programming for Fubo Sports Network includes Terrell Owens and Matthew Hatchette’s Getcha Popcorn Ready podcast, which will premiere as a vodcast on Fubo Sports Network this summer. Additionally, Fubo Sports Network will premiere the second season of No Chill with Gilbert Arenas.

fuboTV’s new partnership with LiveRamp will enhance its existing addressable targeting capabilities. Its advertisers can now seamlessly activate data and measure across all advanced connected TV (CTV) campaign strategies through access to LiveRamp’s Advanced TV products. LiveRamp’s products include privacy-safe subscriber file matching, viewership and best-in-class measurement with Data+Math.

Diana Horowitz, senior VP of advertising sales at fuboTV, said: “As advertising budgets continue to shift from TV to streaming video and CTVs, providing our clients with custom opportunities to engage their consumers further adds to the power of OTT platforms like ours. Through our new branded content studio, we can bring brands to life as only our fuboTV talent can, all while integrating them into some of the most sought-after live events on the sports calendar. And, aided by our new partnership with LiveRamp that enhances our existing advanced addressability capabilities, our advertising partners can ensure their campaigns are reaching highly engaged, targeted audiences.”