Global Pay TV to Add 15 Million Subs

India is among the 92 countries worldwide that will see gains in pay-TV subscribers over the next five years, while 46 countries will experience continued cord-cutting, according to Digital TV Research.

Between 2020 and 2026, the number of pay-TV customers worldwide will rise by 15 million to 1.02 billion. India is set to rise to 180.7 million customers. China will remain the largest market, but its base will shrink from 327.2 million to 317.5 million in 2026. The U.S. will fall from 79.5 million in 2020 (it was 104.8 million in 2010) to 63.9 million in 2026.

By platform, cable will continue to lead with 412 million, down from 458 million in 2020. IPTV will grow its base by 63 million to reach 378 million. Satellite TV will lose about 8 million customers, falling to 203 million. Pay DTT will add 6 million customers, largely in Africa, to reach 25 million.

“China and India will together continue to provide just under half the world’s pay-TV subscribers,” said Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research. “China will lose 10 million subscribers between 2020 and 2026 as OTT platforms are more appealing than traditional pay TV. However, India will add 21 million pay-TV subscribers. The U.S. will be the biggest loser—down by 16 million subscribers.”