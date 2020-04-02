Monte-Carlo Television Festival Postponed to 2021

Thursday, April 2, 2020
Kristin Brzoznowski 4 hours ago Top Stories


The Monte-Carlo Television Festival, which was set to take place in June, has been postponed to June 2021 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The 60th edition of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival is now rescheduled for June 18 to 22, 2021, at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

Laurent Puons, CEO of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival, commented, “We have been confronted with an unprecedented situation which is unfortunately currently depriving us all of our freedom for an indefinite period of time. It is with great regret that I am obliged to cancel the 2020 edition of our Television Festival in June. We must all take up our responsibilities to protect what is most precious: our health, that of our loved ones and of our festival-goers.  The safety of the talent and public attending the event is paramount. I would like to thank all the sponsors, studios, networks, streaming platforms, festival-goers and journalists who had renewed their commitment to this year’s Festival. I’ll be delighted to welcome them in Monaco next June.”

He added, “I also would like to applaud my team who have worked tirelessly to get the event to its current stage of organization.  I look forward to next year when we can celebrate with peace of mind together this 60th Anniversary, which, as in previous years, will again reach new heights.”











