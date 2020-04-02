MTV International Greenlights Live Interactive Digital Game Show

ADVERTISEMENT

MTV has commissioned a new interactive digital game show series that will feature reality-TV star Charlotte Crosby live from her home.

The 6×30-minute series MTV Game Night with Charlotte Crosby will stream live on a weekly basis from 8:30 p.m., starting today, across MTV International’s Facebook and YouTube channels. The series will be remotely produced by ViacomCBS Digital Studios International using cloud-based Grabyo and Zoom.

Each week, Charlotte will film herself live from home, conducting a string of activities including quizzes, games and challenges that fans can play along with at home. In each episode, Charlotte will also be joined by a number of her celebrity friends from their homes via video link, who will also be competing in the games.

“It’s so important to be able to adapt at a moment’s notice, and it’s never been more critical than at this particularly strange and trying time,” said Kerry Taylor, executive VP of ViacomCBS Networks International Entertainment & Youth brands. “From their couches around the U.K., our incredible team is creating content remotely that we know our audience will love. It’s brilliant to work with Charlotte on this—she has such a unique energy and is the perfect person to host this game night series.”

Crosby commented “I’m so excited to be hosting MTV’s live online games night—it’s going to be unreal. To make it even better, I’ll be joined online by some of my celeb pals, who will be competing against each other and you guys can play along at home too!”