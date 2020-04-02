VIZ Media Europe Rebrands as Crunchyroll

ADVERTISEMENT

Following on from their 2019 merger, VIZ Media Europe has been renamed Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll, a WarnerMedia company, and VIZ Media Europe Group closed the transaction that brings together Crunchyroll’s popular anime brand and global platform with VIZ Media Europe Group’s EMEA-wide network of partners, distributors and licensees on December 4.

The VIZ Media Europe brand is being transitioned to Crunchyroll, and all brands are starting to be communicated as Crunchyroll (KAZÉ, Anime on Demand, Anime Digital Network as a partnership between Crunchyroll and Citel, and Eye See Movies) and companies (AV Visionen in Germany, Ellation in Moldova).

John Easum has been appointed in the new role of head of Crunchyroll EMEA. He commented, “Now that we are under the Crunchyroll brand—I am even more excited to be given the opportunity to lead a very talented team that is uniquely positioned to grow the passion and engagement of anime and manga across the EMEA region. Our teams in Berlin, Paris, and Lausanne will continue to expand our mission which is to bring to our fans 360-degree experiences around the content they love, wherever they may be, through streaming, broadcast, home video, publishing, consumer products, events, gaming and much much more!”

“We’ve admired VIZ Media Europe Group’s expertise in reaching and delivering quality experiences to anime and manga fans for many years,” said Brady McCollum, Crunchyroll’s head of international. “Together, our teams represent a stronger, global front and will be focused on finding ways to engage with current fans in meaningful ways, while also creating new fans along the way.”