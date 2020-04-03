MIPTV ONLINE+ Extended Another Week

ADVERTISEMENT

Reed MIDEM is offering a week-long extension of its MIPTV ONLINE+ service, which will now remain available free of charge to all registered MIPTV, MIPDoc and MIPFormats 2020 participants until April 10.

The move to extend the service was taken following high demand and uptake for the service, which in its first four days saw 4000 registered delegates access the rich program of content originally scheduled for this year’s editions of MIPTV, MIPDoc and MIPFormats.

Lucy Smith, television division deputy director at Reed MIDEM, said: “MIPTV ONLINE+ exceeded all expectations in our first week. With so much disruption going on in the world, it’s heartening to know more than 4,000 entertainment executives from across the globe made time to connect, screen and move business forward in spite of MIPTV’s cancelation. For this reason, we are thrilled to extend MIPTV ONLINE+ for another week.”

MIPTV ONLINE+ gives buyers with the opportunity to stream distributor programs scheduled as part of the MIPTV Drama Buyers’ Summit and the MIPDoc Screenings Library. The online service also offers access to the In Development, MIPDoc and MIPFormats project pitches as well as MIPTV’s exclusive market intelligence conference sessions Fresh TV and the Factual and Kids Content Showcases.