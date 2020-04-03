HBO COVID-19 Initiative Makes 500 Hours of Programming Free

ADVERTISEMENT

HBO, in an effort to provide access to entertainment for those staying home amid the coronavirus pandemic, has made nearly 500 hours of programming available to stream for free for a limited time on HBO Now and HBO GO.

The list of free programming includes every episode of nine HBO series, including The Sopranos, Veep, Six Feet Under and The Wire. Warner Bros. blockbusters from HBO’s current catalog such as Pokémon Detective Pikachu, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part and Crazy, Stupid, Love are also available, in addition to such HBO documentaries and docuseries as McMillion$ and The Case Against Adnan Syed.

All of the programming is now available to stream without a subscription by downloading the HBO Now or HBO GO apps or by visiting HBONow.com or HBOGO.com. The content will also be made available for free via participating distribution partners’ platforms in the coming days.