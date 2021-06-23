It’s a Sin, Uncle Frank Notch Up Golden Nymph Awards

ADVERTISEMENT

The winners of the Golden Nymph Awards have been unveiled at the 60th Monte-Carlo Television Festival, which saw multiple wins for It’s a Sin and Uncle Frank.

It’s a Sin won for best series and best actress (for Lydia West). Uncle Frank won for best film, best creation and best actor (for Paul Bettany). YLE’s Piece of My Heart took home the Special Jury Prize.

In nonfiction, ITV News: Inside US Capitol won for best news coverage. TVI Portugal’s The Diagnosis: COVID-19 was named best news documentary. Citoyen Nobel from Dreampixies in Switzerland was recognized as best documentary film. The Special Jury Prize went to Dying to Divorce (the U.K., Norway, Germany, Turkey).

The Prince Rainier III Special Prize was presented to Now from Starhaus Produktionen in Germany. The AMADE Prize went to The Baby Stealers from BBC World Service. The BBC’s Yemen: Coronavirus in a Warzone won the Monaco Red Cross Prize. Bella Da Morire from Cattleya in Italy won the PeaceJam Prize.

During the ceremony, the Crystal Nymph Award, given to an actor to celebrate an outstanding body of work, was presented to Tchéky Karyo by Honorary President H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco.

H.S.H. Prince Albert II, Honorary President of the Festival, stated, “This 60th Monte-Carlo Television Festival has been a successful edition not only because of the remarkable and diverse talent who have joined us from around the world but also in regards of the exceptional circumstances of the health crisis surrounding its organization.”

He added, “I would like to congratulate the winners of the Golden Nymph Awards and Tchéky Karyo, recipient of the Crystal Nymph distinction, a recognized professional whose acting career has made an outstanding contribution to the world of television.”

Laurent Puons, CEO of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival, added, “I am very proud of the fact that, with the united effort and support of our friends and colleagues, we have managed to organize this exceptional edition of the Festival during the global pandemic. A huge thanks to the entire Festival’s team who worked tirelessly to make this anniversary memorable. It has been a fantastic five days here in Monaco culminating in an innovative and ground-breaking Awards Ceremony. The Festival prides itself on its modern approach and, in this Anniversary year, has truly celebrated the depth and breadth of global television as it continues to adapt and evolve.”