Alchimie Unveils Sports Channel Unbeaten

ADVERTISEMENT

Alchimie, an OTT content aggregator and distributor, has launched the new original sports channel Unbeaten.

Created for sports fans around the world, Unbeaten will be distributed on a variety of OTT platforms internationally following its launch on the U.K. OTT platform TVPlayer today (April 14). The English-language sports news and entertainment subscription channel will showcase existing and original programming featuring high-profile sports stars, news, highlights and developments across a spectrum of major international sports.

Unbeaten will be home to the original news shows Life’s a Pitch, Sport Confidential, The Football Review, FIBA World Basketball, Combat and The Inside Line, which will provide fresh round-ups. Further, the channel has access to a catalog of recent and historical series and will roll out over 1,000 hours of content across football, Formula 1, basketball, golf, tennis, combat and esports, as well as a collection of other lifestyle sports. Future programming will include the Olympics, European championship football, FIFA World Cup and other global championship events.

Nicolas d’Hueppe, CEO and founder of Alchimie, said: “We have created Unbeaten to super-serve the voracious appetites of sports fans around the world. The OTT channel, which is available on a wide range of digital platforms, is carefully curated and allows armchair sports addicts to access some of the best existing sports shows as well as new content specifically created for Unbeaten viewers.”

Barry Llewellyn, Alchimie UK’s managing director, said: “TVPlayer is delighted to be the inaugural launch platform for Unbeaten. This channel is an excellent addition to our lineup of vertical content channels, dedicated to the various passions of our diverse audiences. It is interesting timing for the launch of this channel, given that live sports events are currently on hiatus around the world, but the enormous appetite of fans of sports content remains totally intact and Unbeaten is perfectly positioned with a great collection of news updates and video magazine formats—both now and when live sport returns to action.”