YouTube Originals Launches #WithMe Initiatives

YouTube Originals has unveiled a new slate of projects aimed to support, entertain and educate viewers around the world throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

In Celebrity Substitute, celebrities and educators come together to energize distance learning. It features Karlie Kloss working through a coding problem and Ken Jeong giving a biology lesson. The weekly series Stay Home With: YUNGBLUD follows the U.K. recording artist and his band as they adjust to a remote lifestyle while creating music. A short-form family series, Create Together #WithMe, hosted by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, features the creations of everyday people collaborating to make art on HITRECORD and YouTube while being at home. The Secret Life of Lele Pons gives an intimate look at battling Tourette’s syndrome and OCD while juggling life in the spotlight.

The global live event The Creator Games Presented by MrBeast is set to be hosted by top YouTube creator and philanthropist MrBeast on April 25, where he will challenge some of the platform’s biggest stars to remotely go head-to-head in a battle of stay-at-home games. The proceeds will go to a COVID-19-related charitable organization.

Further, beginning in May, several new kids’ and family YouTube originals will launch and be available on YouTube and YouTube Kids.

Susanne Daniels, global head of original content for YouTube, said: “YouTube’s greatest strength is its ability as a global platform to build community and connection among people from all walks of life. We’re working to develop exciting new original content that is relevant, useful, and entertaining in order to deepen those connections and give people an outlet to come together.”