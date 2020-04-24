Legendary Global & ESPotlight Pact for Spanish-Language Series

ADVERTISEMENT

Legendary Global and ESPotlight have entered into a partnership to develop and produce content targeting Spanish-speaking audiences.

Legendary Global has committed to develop and produce 10-plus productions a year with ESPotlight aimed at streaming platforms, pay-TV and commercial networks. Currently in production is La Treintena, a dramedy that follows the lives of four girlfriends in their late 20s living during COVID-19 confinement.

ESPotlight founder Anxo Rodriguez said: “The creative content industry in Spain is exploding and is beginning to resonate around the world. I feel certain that ESPotlight’s partnership with Legendary Global will help fuel Spain’s growing impact.”

Anne Thomopoulos, partner in Legendary Global alongside Chris Albrecht, said: “Anxo’s ability to identify, nurture and collaborate with talent is unparalleled. We look forward to cultivating must-see content that appeals to a worldwide audience.”