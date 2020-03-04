Anne Thomopoulos Reunites with Chris Albrecht at Legendary Global

ADVERTISEMENT

Legendary Global, a television venture between Legendary Entertainment and Chris Albrecht, has tapped TV producer and executive Anne Thomopoulos as a partner.

Working alongside Albrecht, Thomopoulos will focus on identifying and acquiring international content under the company’s mandate to provide English-language programming that will appeal to local platforms and play to a worldwide audience. Thomopoulos and Albrecht are reuniting after having worked together at HBO, where Albrecht served as chairman and CEO and Thomopoulos created and oversaw the network’s dramatic series department.

Albrecht said: “Anne’s ability to identify and foster content that resonates with audiences around the world is second to none. To work together again on this global stage is an opportunity to continue our collaboration across borders in the pursuit of great content and the growth of Legendary Global.”

“The combination of working with Legendary to grow their global television strategy and reuniting with Chris Albrecht was an opportunity I couldn’t resist,” said Thomopoulos.