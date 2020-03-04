All3Media’s Little Dot Studios Acquires WING

ADVERTISEMENT

Little Dot Studios, an All3Media majority-owned digital content creator and distributor, has acquired the London-based production studio WING.

Little Dot Studios’ sports business has been increasing over the last three years, with clients including Formula E, England and Wales Cricket Board, The FA, Eurosport, Red Bull and the International Olympics Committee (IOC). The new deal with WING will provide the company with an enhanced sports production and creative capability to meet the growing global demand of increasing engagement with younger-skewing audiences.

WING creates high-quality content for such brands and sports governing bodies as the IOC, The America’s Cup, Formula 1, Coca-Cola, HUGO BOSS, McLaren, Vodafone and Land Rover. Set up in 2007 by Will and Tessa Ingham, the company has won multiple accolades, including several Sport Industry Awards and was named as media production company of the year 2019 at Campaign and PR Week’s Brand Film Awards.

Andy Taylor, co-founder and CEO of Little Dot Studios, said: “Sports is a key strategic focus for Little Dot Studios, which we see providing a market for significant growth. Tessa and Will are multi-award-winning producers, with very strong industry credentials and a high reputation for delivering quality content for sports bodies and brands. Acquiring WING will enable us to accelerate our future growth with existing clients across the two companies as well as bringing in new partners. WING’s creative excellence combined with Little Dot Studios’ understanding of data and platform algorithms will provide a truly unique service offering to the sports industry.”

Tessa and Will Ingham added: “From the inception of WING, our whole ethos has always been twofold—great partnerships and creating disruptive content. This new era enhances both. Little Dot Studios are a next-generation producer and broadcaster and winner of the first-ever BAFTA for a YouTube specific commission. For us that says it all—about their vision, creativity, disruptive thinking and ambition. Teaming up with such a fast-growing and progressive studio makes our dual offering very exciting and really powerful in the world of insanely quick-moving digital content. We are delighted to be part of their seriously impressive journey and are really looking forward to changing the game with them.”