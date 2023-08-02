Chris Albrecht & Jorge Granier Team for Spanish-Language Venture

ADVERTISEMENT

Legendary Television and Starz alum Chris Albrecht and Pongalo founder Jorge Granier have aligned to launch Rubicon Global Media, focused on producing Spanish-language content for the global market.

Rubicon Global Media will produce story-driven content for Latin American audiences and aggregate IP from LatAm and Spain to transform it into content with global appeal. The company has entered into a strategic partnership with the Spanish-language production and distribution outfit Secuoya Studios, a division of Madrid-based Secuoya Content Group, which will provide development funding and deficit financing for select projects.

“This is a first-of-its-kind deal for Secuoya Studios, and I am thrilled to partner with Chris and Jorge as we expand our leadership position beyond the development and production of Spanish language content,” said Secuoya Studios’ president, James Costos . “It has always been my passion to bridge Spain and the U.S. through the power of storytelling.”

“Latin American content has an ever-expanding audience, and we are excited to transform that IP into high-quality, story-driven content with worldwide appeal,” said Granier. “Our mission is to showcase the rich Latin heritage while creating shows and films that transcend borders, unite cultures and captivate audiences.”

“There is an incredible opportunity for us to build an IP company that unites Latin America, Spain and Hollywood,” commented Albrecht. “Partnering with Secuoya enables us to access world-class production infrastructure and offer talent unique global participation. I’m excited to reunite with James.”

Albrecht and Costos previously worked together at HBO, where Costos served as VP of global licensing and retail and Albrecht was CEO and chairman.