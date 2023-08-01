Eazie TV to Launch in Singapore with M1

ADVERTISEMENT

Eazie TV, a new streaming venture delivering a package of live channels, has launched in Singapore in partnership with local mobile operator M1.

The service delivers more than 75 live channels, including Discovery, Nickelodeon, History, CNN International, TLC, AXN and CNBC. It is available for S$19.98 for M1 customers and $24.98 for non-M1 customers.

The live TV subscription service does not require customers to sign up for a contract or get a set-top box. It is accessible on multiple devices via an app. Existing M1 customers on M1 mobile, fibre and Maxx plans will receive a free 30-day subscription.