Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Home / Top Stories / Eazie TV to Launch in Singapore with M1

Eazie TV to Launch in Singapore with M1

Mansha Daswani 14 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

Eazie TV, a new streaming venture delivering a package of live channels, has launched in Singapore in partnership with local mobile operator M1.

The service delivers more than 75 live channels, including Discovery, Nickelodeon, History, CNN International, TLC, AXN and CNBC. It is available for S$19.98 for M1 customers and $24.98 for non-M1 customers.

The live TV subscription service does not require customers to sign up for a contract or get a set-top box. It is accessible on multiple devices via an app. Existing M1 customers on M1 mobile, fibre and Maxx plans will receive a free 30-day subscription.











Tags

About Mansha Daswani

Mansha Daswani is the editor-in-chief and associate publisher of World Screen. She can be reached on mdaswani@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

ZEASN Acquires rlaxx TV

The AVOD and FAST streaming service rlaxx TV and the CTV solutions provider Foxxum have been acquired by ZEASN.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2023 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.