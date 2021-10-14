Netflix Expands Studio Ghibli Catalog

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix has expanded its Studio Ghibli catalog with the addition of Earwig and the Witch, which joins the studio’s 21 other films available on the platform.

Beginning November 18, Earwig and the Witch will be available to stream on Netflix globally, excluding the U.S. and Japan. This latest movie tells the story of a headstrong young orphan whose life changes dramatically when a strange couple takes her in and she is forced to live with a selfish witch.

Directed by Goro Miyazaki with planning by Hayao Miyazaki and writing by Keiko Niwa and Emi Gunji, Earwig and the Witch is based on the novel by English writer Diana Wynne Jones. It will be available in over 30 languages, including Japanese, English, Mandarin, French, German, Hindi, Italian, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Thai and more.

Goro Miyazaki said, “We’re thrilled that our film Earwig and the Witch will reach many countries and territories through Netflix. The film is Studio Ghibli’s first fully 3D CGI film, which prompted us with an exciting challenge to reflect the spirit and pride of our studio using this new art form. Through that experience, we met Earwig, our rebellious protagonist who grows to overcome difficulties with her wits and relentless energy. We hope you will come to love our Earwig, just like you enjoyed spending time with the main characters in our last 21 films.”

He continued, “Today, the world is forced to continue its journey into a chaotic era. We hope this film will inspire our children who live long into the future.”

Aram Yacoubian, director of animation film at Netflix, said, “We’re incredibly fortunate to continue expanding the Studio Ghibli film lineup on Netflix by streaming Earwig and the Witch. The highly anticipated new film of Goro Miyazaki will bring a fresh perspective to the wildly popular Studio Ghibli films. In countries and territories where we stream Studio Ghibli films (excluding the U.S. and Japan), 55 million households have chosen to watch a Studio Ghibli film on Netflix since 2020, and that number will only continue to grow. We’ve been blown away by the positive reactions from viewers everywhere, proving that stories can come from anywhere and can be loved everywhere.”